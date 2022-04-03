Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

