Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.97.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after buying an additional 75,424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

