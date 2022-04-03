Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $537.68

Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 537.68 ($7.04) and traded as low as GBX 464.02 ($6.08). Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 471 ($6.17), with a volume of 20,046 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 537.27. The firm has a market cap of £245.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Independent Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

