Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Receives Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Innospec by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Innospec by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

