Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BMAY opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

