Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Innsuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.