Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of INO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 5,140,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,657. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

