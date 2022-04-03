Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $185.28.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inphi (IPHI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.