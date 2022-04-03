Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Purchases $85,600.00 in Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.97 on Friday. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

BTTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

