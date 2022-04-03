Insider Buying: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Director Acquires $19,998.00 in Stock

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) Director Reuben Cannon acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $19,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS VINO opened at $2.71 on Friday. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaucho Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.