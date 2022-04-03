Insider Buying: Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) CFO Buys $13,650.00 in Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CFO James A. Briggs bought 5,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LFT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

LFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

