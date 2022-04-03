Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,670.40 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($15.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.40 ($2,188.11).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 145 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,645.75 ($2,155.82).
- On Monday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 126 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,675.80 ($2,195.18).
LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,155 ($15.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,289.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £614.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 1,014.55 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.65).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Get Rating)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
