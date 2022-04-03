Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Acquires 1,315 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $23,748.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Manitowoc stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $816,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $837,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

