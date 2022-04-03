Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Acquires 1,315 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $23,748.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Manitowoc stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $28.33.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.
About Manitowoc (Get Rating)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
