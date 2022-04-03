Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $149,800.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

