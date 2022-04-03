Insider Selling: Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Major Shareholder Sells 3,999,919 Shares of Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KRP opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

KRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

