Insider Selling: Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF) Insider Sells A$370,000.00 in Stock

Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Smithson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.28), for a total transaction of A$370,000.00 ($278,195.49).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Newfield Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
