Insider Selling: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,930,720.25.
Shares of Parkland stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.74. 436,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,466. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 3.3099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
See Also
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.