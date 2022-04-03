Insider Selling: Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £100,704.11 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($131,915.26).
Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 143.35 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.16. Quilter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.
About Quilter (Get Rating)
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.
Featured Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.