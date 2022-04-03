Insider Selling: Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £100,704.11 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($131,915.26).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 143.35 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.16. Quilter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

