Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells 2,486 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $12,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $11,044.89.

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,062.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $4.84 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

