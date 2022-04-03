Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) VP Sells $500,004.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLB opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,242,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

