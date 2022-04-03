Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) VP Sells $500,004.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SLB opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,242,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.
Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
