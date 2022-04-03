Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 421 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,262,000 after buying an additional 311,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,886,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,320,000 after buying an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,780,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.