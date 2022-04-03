Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Sells $6,422,620.92 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $322.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

