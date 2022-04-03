Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Sells $57,003.66 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VRM stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Vroom’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vroom by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRM. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

