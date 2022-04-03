Insider Selling: Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells 6,021 Shares of Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $489,760.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Steven Bender sold 8,000 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $1,002,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $751,020.00.

WLK stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.21.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

