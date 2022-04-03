Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07. Insperity has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

