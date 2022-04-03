Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

