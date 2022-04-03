Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Intel by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,598,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,363. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.