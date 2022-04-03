Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 185,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $18,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $17,373,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

