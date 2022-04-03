Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $1,309,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 697,920 shares of company stock valued at $49,022,282. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

