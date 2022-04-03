Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 789,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,735. The stock has a market cap of $506.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.