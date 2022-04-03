InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

NYSE:IHG opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $73.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.