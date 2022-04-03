International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.20

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175.20 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174.80 ($2.29), with a volume of 947923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.27).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Public Partnerships in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 3.77 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.