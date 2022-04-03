Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $26.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
