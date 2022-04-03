Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

