Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.31. 6,251,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,568. Invesco has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $76,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

