Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.85. The stock had a trading volume of 54,527,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,156,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

