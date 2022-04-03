Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $361.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $316.00 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

