Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $138.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

