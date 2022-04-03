Investment (LON:INV) Shares Down 0.7%

Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 305 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 305 ($4.00). Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($4.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 307.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.97.

About Investment (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

