Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 15,688 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,687% compared to the typical daily volume of 878 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -4.60. SG Blocks has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SG Blocks by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SG Blocks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

