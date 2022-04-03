ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Update

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

IO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ION Geophysical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.