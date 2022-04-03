ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Update

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.08.
IO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ION Geophysical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
