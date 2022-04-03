IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IPGP. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.33.

IPGP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 786,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,896. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,572,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

