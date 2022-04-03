iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.78. 32,998,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,482,674. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.79.

iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.