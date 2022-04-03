IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.39.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.31. 1,399,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.