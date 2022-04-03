IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

