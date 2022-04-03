IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.
About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
