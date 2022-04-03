iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 350,158 shares.The stock last traded at $78.03 and had previously closed at $77.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

