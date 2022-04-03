iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 151,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $41.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.