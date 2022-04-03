iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $285.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.97. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.37.

