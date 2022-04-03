iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Down 5.7%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 7,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 539,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

In related news, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 782,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,706,741 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

