Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 689,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.04 on Friday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.