J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBRY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.76).

SBRY opened at GBX 248.90 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.12. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 233.60 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.48). The company has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

